Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Can't Keep Hands Off Each Other At Lakers Game -- LOOK!

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were a bit distracted on their date night!

The cute new couple sat front row at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Wednesday night, but they were definitely a bit preoccupied with all their cuddling and PDA!

In photos snapped of the lovebirds, the pop star could be seen in a long black and white leather trench coach while her boyfriend rocked a pink and orange floral jacket and white pants. They held hands for much of the game, and at one point, the Only Murders in the Building star had her arm wrapped around the music producer’s while she leaned on his shoulder. Benny couldn’t help kissing her on her hand or whispering sweet things into her ear either! Aw!

Selly G looks SO happy! We love this for her! See more HERE! By the way, the Lakers lost to the Miami Heat, but you wouldn’t know that from how much fun it looked like they were having! Hah!

It certainly doesn’t seem like the Disney Channel alum is letting the negativity surrounding her new fling get to her. After going public with the relationship last month, the Lose You To Love Me artist clapped back at haters who disapproved of the pair, insisting the 35-year-old treats her better than any of her exes. They’ve since continued to show off lots of PDA in sweet pics and gone on many dates. Page Six‘s source even previously confirmed the actress feels “safe and secure” with her partner, too. Not hard to see that! She seems smitten AF!

