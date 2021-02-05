Neil Patrick Harris Shares ADORABLE Video Of Hubby David Burtka After Spinal Surgery

Neil Patrick Harris just revealed his husband David Burtka is recovering from an “intensive” spinal surgery! But in true comedic fashion, the parents are keeping their spirits high (pun totally intended) while capturing some of the best moments post-procedure.

The actor first shared the nerve-racking news via Instagram Thursday (along with the snapshot above), writing:

“David is recovering from spinal surgery. It was fairly intensive, took over seven hours, but he’s in good spirits and doing well. It’s one of the scarier, more hopeless feelings – hoping for the best, trying not to fear the worst, waiting a call with news. Thankfully, all went according to plan. Whew..! Two thumbs up. I love you, @dbelicious. Your strength inspires me. And thanks to NY-Presbyterian Hospital for, well, everything.”

So scary! But not unexpected as the How I Met Your Mother alum responded to one fan’s comment that the surgery was “planned for a while,” clarifying:

“Three disks being d**ks #triplefusion”

Neil’s not the only one in good spirits now that the surgery is over, as he shared the most adorable video of his hubby (totally hopped up on painkillers). In the HIGHlarious clip, David described his neck brace as “new fashion for 2021,” adding:

“I’m going to bedazzle it when I get out of here.”

Have a good laugh with the stars (below):

Get well soon, David!!

[Image via Neil Patrick Harris/David Burtka/Instagram]