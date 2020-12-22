NeNe Leakes Calls For Bravo Boycott After Leaving RHOA!

NeNe Leakes‘ feud with her former network is getting even more contentious.

We’d thought the bad blood between NeNe and Bravo had already reached a boiling point when the reality star called Housewives head honcho Andy Cohen “racist.” The OG Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member claimed that she was “pushed out” of the franchise after being given less and less screen time over the past few years.

Season 13 is underway without her, but loyal fans of the Glee actress have refused to watch on-screen drama because of the behind-the-scenes issues. On Tuesday, when a follower mentioned boycotting the program on Twitter, Nene jumped in, replying:

“Let’s start it! What are we waiting for? A lot has happened and support is much needed. We all need must stick together in all racial discrimination situations. The viewers eyes were tricked”

She followed up on the idea by tweeting:

“Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG! While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED…TURN OFF YOUR TV’S”

The 53-year-old added:

“Sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs”

But it wasn’t just a RHOA boycott NeNe was advocating — she posted a petition encouraging a full Bravo ban! The plea in question referenced mistreatment of the former Housewife as well as Mariah Huq of Married to Medicine. The change.org petition stated in part:

“NeNe has cleared a path for ‘reality stars’ to segue way into the acting world and having ‘actors and musicians’ flock to the reality world. So much so a network executive has stepped down to become talent on a show that was also a creative contribution from NeNe Leakes. NeNe has given so much to this network only to be devalued when it comes to other opportunities within the network in comparison to non black talent. Such as show development opportunities, spin offs, creative control and executive producing options. We have witnessed her sacrifice her physical health, have her mental health jeopardized, and her spiritual well-being tested. It is also evident that your disciplinary actions are far more stringent when it comes to your black talent. This is not acceptable and needs to be more balanced.”

Damn! Them’s definitely fighting words!

