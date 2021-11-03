Influencer Nenobia Washington, ‘The Queen Of Brooklyn,’ Dead At 38

Nenobia Washington, a popular influencer widely known as “The Queen of Brooklyn” and “BK Tidal Wave,” has sadly passed away.

In a statement to People on Wednesday, NYPD spokesperson and detective Annette Shelton said police responded at around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday to a building in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan, where they found the 38-year-old “unconscious and unresponsive” in front of the property. She explained:

“Upon arrival, a 38-year-old female was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in front of the location. EMS responded and transported the female to St. Luke’s Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.”

Related: Florida Sheriff On How Brian Laundrie ‘Probably’ Died



A cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time. David Jackson, who is the father of her son Tyeleck, has since started GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral arrangements and help take care of their child. He wrote on the fundraiser page:

“Nenobia brought laughter and tears she was loved by many so we are going to make it as nice as we can for her … We going pass the original goal we raised for home going so a going to make it a event she would be proud of. We are going have a celebration for The Queen of Brooklyn. The event will be in Brooklyn. The extras leftover will be used to help me take care of Tyeleck. We appreciate everything everyone has done for her. May God bless you all.”

Nearly $32,000 has been raised for the family at this time, including a whopping $10,000 donation from an anonymous donor.

In case you didn’t know, Washington went viral back in 2015 after she went on a rant about her love for JAY-Z and Hillary Clinton, as well as her dislike of ISIS during an interview with HotNewHitHop. Soon after, she gained her own social media following due to the memes created from the moment. And most recently, Paper magazine reported that a series of Instagram Live videos in which the social media star danced to Cyber Sex by Doja Cat began a popular online trend.

Following her death, fans have taken to social media to mourn her passing, with TIDAL (AKA JAY-Z’s streaming service) tweeting out a tribute on Sunday:

“Our hearts are with BKTIDALWAVE and her family today. Rest In Peace to The Queen of Brooklyn.”

Sharing a link to the GoFundMe, beauty guru Jackie Aina expressed:

“RIP BKTidalWave please share to support her family.”

Another fan also commented:

“rest in peace bktidalwave, you never failed to make me laugh. the queen of brooklyn forever”

Our hearts go out to Nenobia’s son and family during this time. Rest in peace, The Queen of Brooklyn…

[Image via HotNewHitHop/YouTube]