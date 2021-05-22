Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In June!

Believe it or not, it’s almost time to refresh the stream — with a brand new batch of Netflix movies and TV shows!
As movie theaters are re-opening with the biggest blockbusters, the streaming giant is bringing the counter-programming with tons of interesting fare.
June 2021 brings lots of originals, like the second part of the international hit action series Lupin, the Kevin Hart dramedy Fatherhood, the mysterious sci-fi thriller Awake, the supremely surreal-looking Sweet Tooth, and the American premiere of the final season of Kim’s Convenience.
For surefire hits, we’ve got some classics films coming to the service; you can see cult fave The Big Lebowski, Matthew Perry rom com Fools Rush In, and the late, great DMX in one of his only starring roles — the action-packed and underrated Cradle 2 The Grave.
There’s also the massive 8-part docuseries This Is Pop that looks SUPER inneresting for music lovers like us!
Sadly there’s also some great content leaving that you may want to jump on before it’s gone: The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, the Back To The Future trilogy (again), Twin Peaks, The Twilight Zone, Hannibal (the series), 20th Century Women, and Portlandia are all disappearing next month.
See everything coming — and going (below)!
Available June 1
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — Netflix Family
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
Available June 2
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Carnaval — Netflix Film
Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
Available June 3
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — Netflix Comedy Special
Creator’s File: GOLD — Netflix Original Series
Dancing Queens — Netflix Film
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 and 2 — Netflix Film
Summertime: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Available June 4
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — Netflix Documentary
Feel Good: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Sweet Tooth — Netflix Original Series
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — Netflix Film
Xtreme — Netflix Film
Available June 5
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — Netflix Documentary
Available June 7
Vampire Academy
Available June 9
Awake — Netflix Film
Fresh, Fried & Crispy — Netflix Original Series
LA’s Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle — Netflix Film
Available June 10
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos — Netflix Original Series
Available June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Lupin: Part 2 — Netflix Original Series
Skater Girl — Netflix Film
Trese — Netflix Anime
Wish Dragon — Netflix Family
Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available June 13
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
Available June 14
Elite Short Stories — Netflix Original Series
Available June 15
FTA
Let’s Eat
Life of Crim
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind — Netflix Interactive Experience
Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series
Available June 16
Lowriders
Penguin Town — Netflix Documentary
Silver Skates — Netflix Film
Available June 17
Black Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
The Gift: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series
Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Katla — Netflix Original Series
Silver Linings Playbook
Available June 18
A Family — Netflix Film
Elite: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series
Fatherhood — Netflix Film
Jagame Thandhiram — Netflix Film
The Rational Life — Netflix Original Series
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — Netflix Original Series
Available June 19
Nevertheless — Netflix Original Series
Available June 22
This Is Pop — Netflix Documentary
Available June 23
Good on Paper — Netflix Film
The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film
Murder by the Coast — Netflix Documentary
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Available June 24
Godzilla Singular Point — Netflix Anime
The Naked Director: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track — Netflix Documentary
Available June 25
The A List: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
The Ice Road — Netflix Film
Sex/Life — Netflix Original Series
Available June 26
Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary
Available June 28
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — Netflix Anime
Available June 29
StarBeam: Season 4 — Netflix Family
Available June 30
America: The Motion Picture — Netflix Film
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — Netflix Documentary
TBA
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — Netflix Film
Jiva! — Netflix Original Series
Ray — Netflix Original Series
Record of Ragnarok —Netflix Anime
So Not Worth It — Netflix Original Series
And here’s everything that’s going (below)!
Leaving June 1
Alone: Season 6
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Leaving June 4
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
Leaving June 6
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Leaving June 9
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
Leaving June 17
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
Leaving June 21
Dark Skies
Leaving June 26
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Leaving June 27
20th Century Women
Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
Leaving June 28
Bratz: The Movie
Leaving June 30
30 Minutes or Less
A Bridge Too Far
Acts of Violence
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bonnie and Clyde
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Enter the Dragon
Fiddler on the Roof
From Paris with Love
Gothika
Immortals
Invictus
Jason X
Leprechaun
Scarface
Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Roommate
The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
Training Day
Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
Two Weeks Notice
[Image via Warner Bros/Kim’s Convenience/Netflix/YouTube.]
