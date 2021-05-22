Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In June!

Believe it or not, it’s almost time to refresh the stream — with a brand new batch of Netflix movies and TV shows!

As movie theaters are re-opening with the biggest blockbusters, the streaming giant is bringing the counter-programming with tons of interesting fare.

June 2021 brings lots of originals, like the second part of the international hit action series Lupin, the Kevin Hart dramedy Fatherhood, the mysterious sci-fi thriller Awake, the supremely surreal-looking Sweet Tooth, and the American premiere of the final season of Kim’s Convenience.

For surefire hits, we’ve got some classics films coming to the service; you can see cult fave The Big Lebowski, Matthew Perry rom com Fools Rush In, and the late, great DMX in one of his only starring roles — the action-packed and underrated Cradle 2 The Grave.

There’s also the massive 8-part docuseries This Is Pop that looks SUPER inneresting for music lovers like us!

Sadly there’s also some great content leaving that you may want to jump on before it’s gone: The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, the Back To The Future trilogy (again), Twin Peaks, The Twilight Zone, Hannibal (the series), 20th Century Women, and Portlandia are all disappearing next month.

See everything coming — and going (below)!

Available June 1 Abduction American Outlaws Bad Teacher Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play Cradle 2 the Grave Flipped Fools Rush In Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3 I Am Sam Love Jones Million Dollar Baby Ninja Assassin Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen Stand by Me Starsky & Hutch Streets of Fire Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — Netflix Family Swordfish The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1 The Best Man The Big Lebowski The Wedding Guest The Wind What Women Want Available June 2 2 Hearts Alone: Season 7 Carnaval — Netflix Film Kim’s Convenience: Season 5 Available June 3 Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — Netflix Comedy Special Creator’s File: GOLD — Netflix Original Series Dancing Queens — Netflix Film Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 and 2 — Netflix Film Summertime: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series Available June 4 Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — Netflix Documentary Feel Good: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series Sweet Tooth — Netflix Original Series Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — Netflix Film Xtreme — Netflix Film Available June 5 Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — Netflix Documentary Available June 7 Vampire Academy Available June 9 Awake — Netflix Film Fresh, Fried & Crispy — Netflix Original Series LA’s Finest: Season 2 Tragic Jungle — Netflix Film Available June 10 A Haunted House 2 Camellia Sisters Locombianos — Netflix Original Series Available June 11 Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series Lupin: Part 2 — Netflix Original Series Skater Girl — Netflix Film Trese — Netflix Anime Wish Dragon — Netflix Family Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Available June 13 The Devil Below Picture a Scientist Available June 14 Elite Short Stories — Netflix Original Series Available June 15 FTA Let’s Eat Life of Crim Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1 Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — Netflix Family Sir! No Sir! Unwind Your Mind — Netflix Interactive Experience Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series Available June 16 Lowriders Penguin Town — Netflix Documentary Silver Skates — Netflix Film Available June 17 Black Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series The Gift: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series Katla — Netflix Original Series Silver Linings Playbook Available June 18 A Family — Netflix Film Elite: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series Fatherhood — Netflix Film Jagame Thandhiram — Netflix Film The Rational Life — Netflix Original Series The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — Netflix Original Series Available June 19 Nevertheless — Netflix Original Series Available June 22 This Is Pop — Netflix Documentary Available June 23 Good on Paper — Netflix Film The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film Murder by the Coast — Netflix Documentary Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series Available June 24 Godzilla Singular Point — Netflix Anime The Naked Director: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series The Seventh Day Sisters on Track — Netflix Documentary Available June 25 The A List: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series The Ice Road — Netflix Film Sex/Life — Netflix Original Series Available June 26 Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary Available June 28 Killing Them Softly The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — Netflix Anime Available June 29 StarBeam: Season 4 — Netflix Family Available June 30 America: The Motion Picture — Netflix Film Lying and Stealing Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — Netflix Documentary TBA Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — Netflix Film Jiva! — Netflix Original Series Ray — Netflix Original Series Record of Ragnarok —Netflix Anime So Not Worth It — Netflix Original Series

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving June 1 Alone: Season 6 Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2 Leaving June 4 Hannibal: Seasons 1-3 Leaving June 6 Searching for Bobby Fischer Leaving June 9 Portlandia: Seasons 1-8 Leaving June 17 Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers Leaving June 21 Dark Skies Leaving June 26 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Leaving June 27 20th Century Women Tales of the City (1993): Season 1 Leaving June 28 Bratz: The Movie Leaving June 30 30 Minutes or Less A Bridge Too Far Acts of Violence Back to the Future Back to the Future Part II Back to the Future Part III Bonnie and Clyde Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Crazy, Stupid, Love Enter the Dragon Fiddler on the Roof From Paris with Love Gothika Immortals Invictus Jason X Leprechaun Scarface Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3 The Accountant of Auschwitz The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo The Land Before Time The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure The Roommate The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5 Training Day Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2 Two Weeks Notice

