Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In June!

Netflix Coming Going June 2021

Believe it or not, it’s almost time to refresh the stream — with a brand new batch of Netflix movies and TV shows!

As movie theaters are re-opening with the biggest blockbusters, the streaming giant is bringing the counter-programming with tons of interesting fare.

June 2021 brings lots of originals, like the second part of the international hit action series Lupin, the Kevin Hart dramedy Fatherhood, the mysterious sci-fi thriller Awake, the supremely surreal-looking Sweet Tooth, and the American premiere of the final season of Kim’s Convenience.

For surefire hits, we’ve got some classics films coming to the service; you can see cult fave The Big LebowskiMatthew Perry rom com Fools Rush In, and the late, great DMX in one of his only starring roles — the action-packed and underrated Cradle 2 The Grave.

There’s also the massive 8-part docuseries This Is Pop that looks SUPER inneresting for music lovers like us!

Sadly there’s also some great content leaving that you may want to jump on before it’s gone: The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, the Back To The Future trilogy (again), Twin PeaksThe Twilight ZoneHannibal (the series), 20th Century Women, and Portlandia are all disappearing next month.

See everything coming — and going (below)!

Available June 1

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — Netflix Family

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

Available June 2

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval — Netflix Film

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

 

Available June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — Netflix Comedy Special

Creator’s File: GOLD — Netflix Original Series

Dancing Queens — Netflix Film

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 and 2 — Netflix Film

Summertime: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Available June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — Netflix Documentary

Feel Good: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Sweet Tooth — Netflix Original Series

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — Netflix Film

Xtreme — Netflix Film

Available June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — Netflix Documentary

Available June 7

Vampire Academy

Available June 9

Awake — Netflix Film

Fresh, Fried & Crispy — Netflix Original Series

LA’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle — Netflix Film

Available June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos — Netflix Original Series

Available June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Lupin: Part 2 — Netflix Original Series

Skater Girl — Netflix Film

Trese — Netflix Anime

Wish Dragon — Netflix Family

Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

Available June 14

Elite Short Stories — Netflix Original Series

Available June 15

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crim

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind — Netflix Interactive Experience

Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series

Available June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town — Netflix Documentary

Silver Skates — Netflix Film

Available June 17

Black Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Gift: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Katla — Netflix Original Series

Silver Linings Playbook

Available June 18

A Family — Netflix Film

Elite: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series

Fatherhood — Netflix Film

Jagame Thandhiram — Netflix Film

The Rational Life — Netflix Original Series

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — Netflix Original Series

Available June 19

Nevertheless — Netflix Original Series

Available June 22

This Is Pop — Netflix Documentary

Available June 23

Good on Paper — Netflix Film

The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film

Murder by the Coast — Netflix Documentary

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Available June 24

Godzilla Singular Point — Netflix Anime

The Naked Director: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track — Netflix Documentary

Available June 25

The A List: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Ice Road — Netflix Film

 

Sex/Life — Netflix Original Series

Available June 26

Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary

Available June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — Netflix Anime

Available June 29

StarBeam: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Available June 30

America: The Motion Picture — Netflix Film

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — Netflix Documentary

TBA

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — Netflix Film

Jiva! — Netflix Original Series

Ray — Netflix Original Series

Record of Ragnarok —Netflix Anime

So Not Worth It — Netflix Original Series

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving June 1

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving June 4

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 6

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Leaving June 9

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

Leaving June 17

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

Leaving June 21

Dark Skies

Leaving June 26

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Leaving June 27

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

Leaving June 28

Bratz: The Movie

Leaving June 30

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice

[Image via Warner Bros/Kim’s Convenience/Netflix/YouTube.]

May 21, 2021

