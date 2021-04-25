DMX’s Family & Friends Honor Late Rapper In Touching Memorial Service

DMX is remembered in a moving memorial service.

On Saturday, the legendary rapper’s loved ones, close friends, and devoted fans honored his life and legacy at the Barclays Center. The celebration had been limited inside the center due to COVID-19 restrictions but was still live-streamed on the star’s YouTube channel that day. However, many supporters still gathered outside the arena to pay their respects to the icon.

Kick-starting the service, Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir surrounded a piano to perform a medley of songs before DMX’s family, including fiancée Desiree Lindstrom and the late musician’s children, stepped on the stage with the group. Take a look (below):

Many of his kids shared some heartfelt speeches about their father, such as Xavier Simmons, who expressed:

“Our father is a king, our father is an icon. I am so honored to have a father like we have. This man deepened my ability to love…I cried so much tears of joy, so much. Every time, every lesson he ever taught me: Always say thank you. No matter where you go, a blessing is everywhere. Be kind to everyone.”

One of his daughters also took the mic to rap a song she wrote that echoed one of her dad’s tracks, Slippin. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

The Party Up performer’s memorial was also attended by several of his famous friends, including Eve. At the service, the First Lady of the Ruff Ryders shared some heartwarming words:

“Thank you for the energy that everyone has brought here today, a celebration of how great DMX was, what he has left behind. I am seriously the luckiest woman in the world to have been adopted by the Ruff Ryders.”

She continued:

“What I pray, what I hope, I prayed to God…That his journey was smooth. I know that he will rest in power. Rest in love, and most of all, he will rest in peace.”

Nas, who worked on multiple films and songs with DMX, called the late artist a “longtime friend” and “hip-hop icon” before telling the crowd:

“It’s an honor to be here tonight. At the same time, it’s a sad day…I just want to say I’m honored to be here. That’s my brother.”

He then recalled a special memory when they filmed the 1998 picture, Belly:

“We did a great movie together, and on that movie, he was just rising up as a star. His first album didn’t even come out yet.’ But he knew his journey was starting. We stood outside The Tunnel nightclub about to shoot a scene, and he looked at me, tears in his eyes because he knew about the journey he was about to embark on…to become a hip-hop icon.”

Swizz Beatz then went on to applaud the lasting legacy and impact of DMX in his tribute.

As you may know, the Grammy nominee died at 50 on April 9, just days after he was taken to the hospital following a heart attack. The family recognized him as a “warrior who fought till the very end” in an announcement of his death. The statement read:

“He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.”

Our heart goes out to the family during this difficult time. May DMX rest in peace. If you want to watch, BET will broadcast DMX’s funeral and homegoing celebration on Sunday at 2:30 P.M. ET (11:30 A.M. PST) on its YouTube channel.

