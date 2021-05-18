DMX's Ex-Wife Reveals His Last Words To Her Before His Shocking Death

DMX’s family is still reeling over his sudden death, but the rapper’s final words gave his ex-wife a bit of strength to get through such a devastating period.

The Grammy nominee’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons (above, insert) opened up about the weeks leading up to his death on the latest episode of the People Every Day podcast, telling host Janine Rubenstein that the loss has unsurprisingly taken a toll on their family. She explained:

“I am torn. Our children are suffering and trying to get to over that ‘not enough time with their dad’ thing; it’s a tough time. At the same time… I used to think that this was insensitive to say, but I do believe he is in a better place, just because of the words he left me with.”

Tashera didn’t share an exact quote, but suggested the 50-year-old’s final words were about being at peace with passing on. She added:

“He was never afraid of passing on. And I used to be aggravated with that, but now I understand.”

As we reported, the Party Up hitmaker (born Earl Simmons) died on April 9 at White Plains Hospital in New York a week after suffering a heart attack. He and Tashera were married from 1999 to 2014, and they shared four children together: sons Xavier, 28, Tacoma, 21, Sean, 18, and daughter Praise, 16.

In the podcast interview, DMX’s ex recalled meeting the future star when they were both 11 years old, and falling hard after watching him steal a woman’s purse with the help of his dog. She mused:

“Good girl loved bad boy. The way they jogged past me and caught my vision, our eyes … and I was just like, ‘My hero.’ I’m trying to find the words to explain what I’m trying to say. But it just felt right in a crazy moment. It felt right.”

The now 50-year-old also spoke about the hip-hop star’s final interview, which recently aired in two parts on TV One‘s Uncensored. She confessed:

“I didn’t know that it was filmed. When they called me, I didn’t realize that this was the last interview that he’d done. And the things that he talked about in it were so powerful to them, stories that he spoke about of myself and him that I didn’t even remember, really, until… They literally had to replay it.”

It’s sad to think about, but at least the performer was able to share those thoughts with fans — and loved ones — before his untimely death.

Meanwhile, Tashera has a lot more to say about her ex’s passing. On Saturday, she marked her 50th birthday on Instagram with a montage of old photos — including her wedding to the rapper. She wrote in the caption:

“Happy 50th birthday to me. With much prayer, pulling. Crying and a roller coaster of emotions. I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life with out celebrating the life of one of thee most important person in the world to me, my Ex-husband… I know today is my day. But I also understand that God is love. So When God allowed me to open up my eyes and granted me the gift of life, I realize more than ever, that was my true gift today. Glory be to God!! I am so grateful to God and Honored from the bottom of my heart, For the opportunity while on this Journey called life to join hands in marriage with a true disciple and Angel of God to do life with when we did. Everything we went through was necessary. It made me the woman I am today. As I enter a new chapter in life, I don’t walk in it the same. Life is so fragile and special at the same time! My life lessons have raised me up to be a Mighty warrior of God! Loving, resilient and strong!”

Such an absolute tragedy. Our hearts go out to Tashera and all of DMX’s loved ones as they continue to grieve.

