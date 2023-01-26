News Anchor Allegedly Fired For Saying Lisa Marie Presley Was Planning Scientology Takedown!

Is the Church of Scientology attempting a cover up following Lisa Marie Presley’s death?

If you didn’t know, the daughter of Elvis Presley was a member of Scientology up until 2014, when her decision to leave was expedited after turning on leader David Miscavige. She and Miscavige’s father, Ron Miscavige even teamed up for a full-blown attack on the controversial religion, culminating in the 2016 book, Ruthless: Scientology, My Son David Miscavige, and Me.

At the time, The Underground Bunker’s Tony Ortega claimed:

“Lisa Marie is using her media savvy and connections with other celebrities and other important figures inside Scientology to release explosive revelations about Miscavige, while keeping her own role quiet. The result, so far, has been the skillfully timed release of media stories that have damaged Miscavige at the same time that Scientology is in a long term decline.”

The Lights Out singer continued her attempts to expose the religion until her son Benjamin Keough’s death in 2020, which left her “completely heartbroken.”

Now, a new report from The Underground Bunker claims Arizona news anchor Dodge Landesman was allegedly FIRED after writing a story about Lisa’s decade-long journey to take down Scientology following her sudden death. In his story, the anchor apparently noted the Dirty Laundry singer was on the prosecution witness list from the rape trial of Danny Masterson — a fellow Scientologist, known for his role in That ‘70s Show.

Lisa Marie was allegedly instructed by the Church of Scientology to convince “Jane Doe #1” to not go to the Los Angeles Police Department after Masterson’s alleged 2003 attack, but did not testify in the trial as the news of the church’s alleged cover up was ruled more appropriate for a civil trial by Judge Charlaine Olmedo. The result: a hung jury back on November 30.

Then, two days before Lisa’s January 12 death, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told Olmedo the DA’s office did not plan to retry Masterson, despite there being talk of more witnesses being called for said retrial, which may have included Lisa.

Landesman told the outlet that after reading his piece on-air, it was uploaded to the channel’s website for a day before Scientology spokeswoman Karin Pouw contacted them. Landesman was then fired. He told the outlet that while the station’s news director criticized the inclusion of opinion in the piece, he intended to keep the anchor on:

“He wanted to keep me on. They said it was opinionated and reckless, but they wanted to give me another chance, so did the station’s general manager.”

However, he was informed the station’s corporate officials were unhappy, resulting in his firing.

Pretty suspicious if you ask us… The question is, what do YOU think, Perezcious readers?

