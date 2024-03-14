Bullied Nonbinary Student Nex Benedict's Devastating Cause Of Death Revealed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

We finally have answers about what happened to Nex Benedict.

As we previously reported, the 16-year-old nonbinary teenager died last month shortly after allegedly being brutally attacked in a bathroom at Owasso High School in Oklahoma. Before their passing, Nex informed a family member over text that they had been “jumped” by three girls on February 7, leading them to be taken to the hospital since their head was “repeatedly [beaten]” across the floor. While in the emergency room, Nex’s grandmother and legal guardian, Sue Benedict, contacted the Owasso Police Department about the fight and learned the school never filed a report.

Nex was discharged hours later. However, they ended up back in the hospital when they suddenly collapsed at home the following morning. Unfortunately, the student died. Law enforcement would not say initially whether their death was related to injuries sustained in the attack. But they then revealed that “preliminary information” from the medical examiner’s office found Nex “did not die as a result of trauma” from the brawl.

Police did not share more information at the time about what actually caused the teen’s death, as they were still waiting for “toxicology results and other ancillary testing results.” Weeks later, though, the official cause of death was announced. And the results are heartbreaking…

According to an autopsy report from Oklahoma’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and obtained by KABC-TV on Wednesday, Nex died by suicide. So, so sad. The New York Times further reported they had been found with a “combined toxicity” of diphenhydramine, which is an antihistamine used for allergies, and fluoxetine, which is a drug often used to treat depression. The Owasso Police Department issued a statement on Facebook regarding the medical examiner’s findings:

“From the beginning of this investigation, Owasso Police observed many indications that this death was the result of suicide. However, investigators did not wish to confirm that information without the final results being presented by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Since their death, Nex’s family has been vocal about the intense bullying the teen faced in school. And the loved ones told ABC News via their attorney in light of the recent news that they want to see some “meaningful change” happen soon so no family has to go through a tragedy like this too:

“The Benedicts know all too well the devastating effects of bullying and school violence, and pray for meaningful change wherein bullying is taken seriously and no family has to deal with another preventable tragedy.”

At this time, the Department of Education has opened an investigation into the Owasso Public Schools following a complaint from the Human Rights Campaign related to the bullying Nex faced. Our hearts continue to break for Nex and their family.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/.

[Image via GoFundMe]