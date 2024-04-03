Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa Reveal Son Zillion Was Diagnosed With Autism

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are opening up about their son Zillion.

On Tuesday, the parents took to Instagram to reveal that their 2-year-old son was “recently” diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. They chose World Autism Awareness Day to share the news with followers, Abby wrote in a joint post:

“Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D and teaches us something new everyday! His love, strength and brilliance light up every room he enters! We are blessed that God had placed such an amazing spirit under our guardianship and we have accepted this assignment wholeheartedly!”

The couple went on to highlight all the other parents raising children on the spectrum, adding:

“On this World Autism Awareness Day, we extend our embrace to families worldwide, acknowledging shared challenges and championing understanding. Together, let’s create a world of acceptance and compassion.”

BTW, April is also National Autism Acceptance Month, clearly an important initiative to them now.

The family’s announcement was shared alongside a montage of their Easter celebration over the weekend — which they changed up this year to bet meet Zillion’s needs. Abby explained in her Story:

“Easter was different this year. We chose to cater to zillions sensory needs with our 1st ever glow in the dark Easter egg hunt. He absolutely loved it! Next year… we’re going bigger and brighter!”

So incredible! They are clearly amazing parents! Commenting on the announcement, The Masked Singer host added:

“My brilliant little guy! We love you Zilly!”

Nick also shares Zillion’s twin Zion and a 16-month-old daughter, Beautiful, with De La Rosa (along with a handful of other kids with different baby mommas). While the co-parents seem to be handling this life update well, it clearly hasn’t be easy. In her IG Story, Abby shared a quote about how mothers of children with autism have “stress levels comparable to combat veterans.” Whoa. She expressed in a caption:

“The last year has really been one of the most challenging years of my life. Constantly advocating and fighting for answers all while working and trying to be the best mother, friend, and partner. Today I want to uplift all the families worldwide, acknowledging the all the challenges and spreading love & understanding.”

Hopefully, going public with Zillion’s diagnosis will help her find comfort and inspiration in other parents who have walked this path before her!

