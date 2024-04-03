Rachel Leviss Is One Year Sober After Scandoval -- And She's Made LOTS Of Other Changes, Too!

As of Wednesday, Vanderpump Rules alum Rachel Leviss is officially one year sober from all substances. This comes after her role in the Scandoval saga with former co-star Tom Sandoval and the affair they carried on behind his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix‘s back.

This week, the Bravo alum spoke to E! News while walking the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. During their chat, the 29-year-old revealed that she has been working really hard on prioritizing both her physical and mental health in the last 12 months. For her body, that means engaging in a ton of healthy new activities:

“I’ve been diving right into hot yoga. I’m doing Pilates, hiking, just staying really active, so that my mind doesn’t go spinning.”

And for her mind, that self-work has meant “creating a good community” of friends and loved ones around her. That group includes people focused on helping her stay sober, too! She dropped the dime on her choice to live clean AF:

“I am almost a year sober. I’ll be a year sober on Wednesday. So, it’s a huge accomplishment. And I’m just really proud of how far I’ve come.”

A huge accomplishment. Proud of how far she’s come, too!! The sobriety journey can be a tough one, but it’s nice to hear that she is on a beneficial path.

She has done even more to take a turn for the positive, as well. For starters, she has stopped doom scrolling on Instagram. Specifically, she has unfollowed a bunch of accounts “except for a select few that are a little bit more biased towards my side, because I like to at least know that my voice is being heard,” as she explained to the outlet. And doing her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue has proven to have offered something of a “healing aspect” for her, too. She noted:

“Just sharing what I’ve learned about myself through this journey. And hopefully helping other people who have been through abusive relationships, toxic friend groups, that can relate to what I’m talking about. I feel like it’s given me my power back. And I just feel empowered doing it.”

Thoughts and reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

