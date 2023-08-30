Nick Cannon's Brother Admits He Needs Google To Remember All His Nieces & Nephews' Names!

If you have trouble recalling all of the names of Nick Cannon’s kids, don’t worry — you’re certainly not the only one! Even his own brother can’t remember them! Not without the help of Google!

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, Gabriel Cannon spoke about his bro having 12 children with six different women. When asked if he could name each of his nieces and nephews, the reality star immediately shut it down:

“I haven’t met them, but did y’all see what happened with him? He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I’m not even gonna attempt. I’m just uncle. It’s easy.”

Ha! The Claim to Fame star is referencing that awkward moment when Nick forgot to mention one of his kids – Onyx – during an interview on The Howard Stern Show earlier this year. And considering the drama that ensued, Gabriel clearly wasn’t risking any backlash by trying to name them too!

But how does the uncle keep track of each kid? Well, Gabriel confessed to either having it written down in the notes app or resorting to “Google!” OMG! He admitted:

“They’re all on the internet.”

In addition to having Onyx, Nick is a father to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, 6-year-old son Golden, 2-year-old daughter Powerful, 11-month-old son Rise, 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, 9-month-old daughter Beautiful, 14-month-old son Legendary, and 8-month-old daughter Halo. He also had a son named Zen, who sadly died from a brain tumor at 5 months old.

