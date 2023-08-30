Jessica Simpson Believed She Was Too 'Hard To Love' -- Then She Met Eric Johnson!

Jessica Simpson is getting real about her love life.

In an interview with People, the 43-year-old singer gushed about her nearly decade-long marriage to Eric Johnson, saying it’s so good it feels even longer:

“It’s nuts. It’s kind of crazy. I feel like Eric and I have been together so much longer. We have been together for a long time, but it feels like 20 [years].”

The Dukes of Hazzard star said now everything feels like fun and games before the real deal:

“My life before him, I had a blast. But once I met Eric, I feel like it was more nurtured. Everything was more supported. Everything felt so easy.”

Related: Why Jessica Simpson Left Los Angeles For Nashville

Before their romance, though, Jessica struggled in the romance department — to the point where she believed she was just too “hard to love.” She explained:

“I don’t find it hard to love anybody, but I have always thought that I was hard to love, that I was too much for people, or my schedule was too demanding. I couldn’t be a roadie all the time. I couldn’t be a football wife. It was hard.”

Heartbreaking to hear. However, everything changed once she became involved with Eric. What made Jessica feel safe and loved, unlike in her past relationships, was the fact that the former football player “really embraces” her career and has done so since the beginning of their relationship:

“He knows my heart and understands my heart more than anyone I’ve ever met in my life. I knew the instant we met that I could see my future in his eyes and with a lot of people, I hope for a future in their eyes, but with Eric, I saw it.”

Aww!!! You can just tell how much these two love and support each other! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Jessica Simpson/Instagram, Entertainment Tonight/YouTube]