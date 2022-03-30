Bre Tiesi, Pregnant With Nick Cannon’s 8th Child, Opens Up About Mariah Carey & His Other Baby Mommas!

Bre Tiesi is telling the world how it really is!

The 30-year-old model opened up on Tuesday in a new interview about her life and relationship with Nick Cannon, with whom she is expecting a baby later this year.

Speaking to E! News’ Daily Pop about carrying to term what will be the eighth child for the now-former daytime TV host, Tiesi explained that she and Nick “have a beautiful relationship where everything is so supportive and positive.”

Furthermore, she explained to the outlet how she and Nick have quite the history together that spans several years on and off. So when it came time for her to begin to think about parenthood, Cannon’s name rose to prominence in her mind:

“I’ve always come back. Him and I have had our on-and-off for years, and I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people…’ That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at.”

Inneresting!

While this will be Bre’s first child, Nick has been down this road before. That list of loving family members includes 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with Mariah Carey, as well as 5-year-old Golden Sagon and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Sadly, Nick’s infant son Zen with Alyssa Scott passed from brain cancer back in December of last year.

Bre explained that while she respects all of the other women who have children with Nick, she is focused on “my family and relationship” above all else.

As for Mariah and the other baby mommas, Tiesi told the outlet:

“I feel like everybody is focused on their own family and their own situation, and we’re all very supportive and just respect that. Like, ‘That’s your family, this is ours and [if] you need anything, we’re here.'”

Well OK then! So supportive and no bad blood?? Wild!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share ’em down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Bre Tiesi/Nick Cannon/Mariah Carey/Instagram]