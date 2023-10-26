Matthew McConaughey & Wife Camila Alves Drop Their Pants For New Tequila Ad!

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves are getting naked for a new tequila ad!

The Oscar winner and his stunning model bride decided to drop trou to promote the aptly-named Pantalones Organic Tequila brand in a new, racy YouTube ad.

To begin the ad, amid beautiful shots of an agave field, the 53-year-old A-lister and his 41-year-old wife can be seen riding motorcycles down a dirt path. Then, Matthew says in a voiceover:

“When did tequila stop being tequila?”

To which Camila responds:

“Right? Where’s the fun?”

Well, the fun was right between ’em! Because as the camera panned out with the pair on their motorcycles, you can see them without pants!! They ended the clip for the Pantalones brand by joking like this:

“Please do not keep yours on.”

Ha!!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Love that!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

