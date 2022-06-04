Abby De La Rosa Reveals She’s Expecting Again – Is Nick Cannon The Father???

We guess congratulations are in order for Abby De La Rosa!

Less than a year after welcoming twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Nick Cannon, the 31-year-old announced on Instagram Friday that she is expecting once again! Posing in front of letter balloons spelling out the word “baby,” she wrote in the caption:

“IM PREGNANT. Another set of twins?!”

Abby did not reveal who the father of her child is yet but promised to be “posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions ya’ll are dying to know” on her OnlyFans account. Hmm.

The DJ also shared a video on Instagram Stories, showing off her baby bump in a zebra-patterned dress while asking fans:

“How far along do you think I am??”

We guess everyone will have to wait and see whether or not this little one will be number 9 for Nick!

As you know, the 41-year-old host is already expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. And of course, he is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with former wife Mariah Carey, and a 17-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 5-year-old son Golden with Brittany Bell. His 5-month-old son Zen with Alyssa Scott sadly died in December after being diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

Despite having his hands full, Nick actually defended his parenting skills and involvement in all of his kids’ lives in a recent interview with Men’s Health, saying:

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be. If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up. All of those things, making sure [I’m there for] all extracurricular activities. I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week.”

Ultimately, the Drumline actor noted that he is doing what is best for his family no matter how unorthodox their situation may seem to be:

“I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting. It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”

Congrats again to Abby!

