Nick Cannon Says He ‘Probably Wouldn’t Be Alive’ Without Mariah Carey’s Support During Lupus Diagnosis!

Nick Cannon is thankful Mariah Carey stuck by his side when he learned he had lupus over a decade ago.

During an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast, the 42-year-old television personality reflected on his battle with the autoimmune disease, sharing how his ex-wife had helped him get through it after doctors diagnosed him with it back in 2012. And if it wasn’t for the 54-year-old singer’s support, Nick feels he would not be here today. He told host Steven Bartlett:

“She was my rock. She went hard. To be honest, I probably wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for how hard she went with the doctors, with me, my stubbornness. She was the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios.”

Although Mariah was dealing with the “pressures” of being a massive star, Nick praised her for still being “loving enough to take on all of my stuff” as well. That said, he recognizes how his health ultimately put a strain on their marriage:

“It probably took a toll on us just because of the person I was in my head and the struggles that I was dealing with. It probably took a toll on our relationship, but it definitely brought us closer together.”

When asked about the “struggles” he was facing, Nick explained he was asking a lot of “tough questions” about what his life had been so far, including whether he was “going to live,” the meaning of life, whether “wasted” his time, and what kind of legacy he was leaving behind. Some pretty deep stuff! You can see the interview (below):

[Image via The Diary of a CEO/YouTube, Mariah Carey/Instagram]