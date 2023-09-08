Even Nick Cannon Is Making Fun Of How Many Baby Mommas He Has! Watch!

Nick Cannon‘s got jokes! Kids and jokes! LOLz!

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old TV host posted a video to TikTok making light of his situation with his kids. With 12 children and six baby mommas — so far — we’re sure it gets a little confusing for him to keep up with everything!

In the clip, Nick can be seen sitting at a table writing in a notebook while his phone repeatedly goes off, reminding him:

“Nick, it’s time to pay child support.”

The Masked Singer host then reaches out and presses the option to send a text to caller “Baby Momma #25” saying he “can’t talk right now”. See the video for yourself (below):

Fans in the comments shared their reactions to the video, with many writing about how “self aware” he is regarding the internet’s continuous jokes about his status as a dad of one dozen:

“He’s becoming self aware ” “The fact he has them numbered ” “Ooohhh you’ve got jokes!!! ” “That reminder must go off ALL the time ” “THIS IS WILD” “New phone who dis”

One commenter even pointed out the voice reminding him to pay his child support resembles Mariah Carey‘s voice. OMG! Could this be a dig at his ex?? Or is she in the joke??

