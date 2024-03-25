Nickelodeon Star Allie DiMeco Says She Was Forced To Kiss '30-Year-Old Man' When She Was Just 14! WTF!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Another Nickelodeon star has come forward with a highly troubling story about their childhood experience with the network.

In the wake of the release of Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, fans have been appalled at the shocking, dangerous, and completely vile environment some child actors were subjected to during their time at Nickelodeon. Most famously Drake Bell, star of Drake & Josh, was sexually assaulted by dialogue coach Brian Peck as a child. Those who tuned into the docuseries will know there were plenty of other instances, too — so many the show couldn’t cover all of them.

Late last week after watching the doc, another Nick actress came forward with her story. Allie DiMeco, who starred in The Naked Brothers Band alongside Nat and Alex Wolff, opened up about her experience on the show — and the time she had to, as a young teen, kiss a 30-year-old. WTF?!?!

The child star shared a nearly four-minute video revealing she’s been watching Quiet On Set, and that it made her want to come forward with her own troubling story. She recalled that there were multiple episodes where her character Rosalina “kissed a French guy.” But that guy was more than twice her age!! She showed a clip from an episode with the man in question, and lamented she “couldn’t even watch it” because it gave her “the ick” and “PTSD” so bad. She explained:

“They made me kiss this 30-plus-year-old man when I was like, what? 14, 15? I told them many times I didn’t want to do it. My mom was very against it, and they just pretty much made me feel like I was going to lose my job, and, like, be fired if I didn’t do it.”

WTF?! That’s so horrible…

She added that besides her and one other cast member, everyone else was pretty connected through nepotism — so she always felt like she “was on the outs.” However, in comparison to some of the other environments showcased in Quiet On Set, she said The Naked Brothers Band was overall a healthier set. However, she added it clearly had its own “toxic and not-so-healthy aspects.” Watch her full TikTok (below):

Messed up stuff. These poor child actors.

