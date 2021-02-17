Driver Who Allegedly Killed Nicki Minaj's Father In Hit-And-Run Turns Himself In

The man wanted for killing Nicki Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run in Long Island has turned himself in.

According to reports, police arrested Charles Polevich on Wednesday morning. He has been arraigned and charged with two felonies: leaving the scene of incident involving death of a person, and tampering with or suppressing physical evidence.

Police believe the 70-year-old is the person responsible for Robert Maraj‘s death. As we reported, the 64-year-old was walking in the village of Mineola, New York on Friday when he was struck around 6 p.m.. Officials say Polevich “then exited his vehicle stood over the victim asked him if ‘he was ok,’ walked and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene,” per TMZ. The driver then reportedly drove to his home “avoiding intersections and did conceal his vehicle in the detached garage at his residence.”

The rapper’s father was rushed to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He died from his injuries at some point over the weekend. Nicki has not publicly commented on her father’s death.

Meanwhile, Polevich’s bail has been set at $25K. The outlet reports that he had to surrender his passport and his travel has been restricted to New York.

