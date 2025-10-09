Got A Tip?

Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh Breaks Silence Amid Romance Rumors!

Grab your sweet tea and buckle up, because the country music drama just got messier than a Nashville bachelorette party on Broadway!

Maggie Baugh — ya know, the 25-year-old guitar-slinging brunette unexpectedly at the center of the Keith Urban split scandal from A-list actress Nicole Kidman — has finally broken her silence after WEEKS of letting the internet explode with theories, shade, and good ol’ fashioned heartbreak ballads. Yep! She really did! But it’s not quite what you might be thinking…

So, what did she have to say after becoming Public Enemy No. 1 for Kidman’s die-hard fans? Was it an apology? A confession? Any acknowledgment about the romance rumors and gossip rumbles at all? Nnnnnope! She dropped a song.

On Wednesday, Maggie popped up on Instagram after going radio silent since the rumors started catching fire. And instead of addressing the not-so-little fact that she’s been accused of breaking up one of Hollywood’s most beloved marriages, she opted to tease her brand new single The Devil Win. Welllll then! Subtle? Nnnnnope!

Ch-ch-check out her IG post about it (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maggie Baugh (@maggie_baugh)

Considering the context of all the hullabaloo going on with Keith and Nicole, and the fact that Maggie is (fairly or unfairly) caught square in the middle of it, something tells us The Devil Win might be the most appropriately titled single of the year. And if she really is Keith’s new muse, this is just another devil of a twist in this ongoing country music soap opera!

Reactions, y’all?? Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Maggie Baugh/Instagram]

Oct 09, 2025

