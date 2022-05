We had the loveliest Mother’s Day! Celebrate with us! The gifts Perez got Momma Perez! What she got him! Presents we bought Sister Perez! The thoughtfulness of it all! Some yummy food! Laughter and love! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

Enjoy our CBD gummies and muscle relief gels too! CLICK HERE to check us out at MyTrue10.com

And CLICK HERE to watch more of Perez’s unboxing videos!