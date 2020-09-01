Lauren London Honors Nispey Hussle On Their Son’s 4th Birthday — Check Out The Sweet Post!

Lauren London is paying tribute to Nipsey Hussle while celebrating their son Kross‘ 4th birthday.

On Monday, the 35-year-old shared an adorable snap (inset, above) to Instagram of her son smiling big with one fist in the air, accompanied by some sentimental words about the late rapper.

Along with the sweet pic of her 4-year-old, the mother of two wrote in full:

“My Little Prince.

Son of Ermias.

You Are Love.

You will Soar.

I am Honored to Be Your Mommy.

Happiest Birthday Kross The Boss.”

ICYMI, Hussle was born Ermias Asghedom, hence the reference in the line ‘Son of Ermias.’ As you’ll recall, the Double Up artist was tragically killed near his clothing store, the Marathon Clothing Company, in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.

Understandably, the comment section was filled with wishes for the young birthday boy from friends, including Kim Kardashian West and singer Cassie, plus plenty of fans. Take a look for yourself (below):

Happy Birthday, Kross!

