Noah Centineo Has Tonsils Removed After 7 YEARS Of ‘Chronic Tonsillitis & Strep Throat’

Liquid foods only!

On Sunday, Noah Centineo revealed he recently underwent surgery to remove his tonsils after suffering from chronic pain and illness for 7 years! Wow!!

The 24-year-old shared the news on Instagram, writing:

“Got my tonsils taken out 2 days ago Goodbye chronic tonsillitis and strep throat. I hope you enjoyed your free stay for the last 7 years”

That’s such a long time to suffer!

The Favored Nations CEO and co-founder shared lots of behind-the-scenes peeks from his time in the hospital, including a vid after waking up from surgery in which he groggily cheers:

“All right, all done. Finished it.”

The heartthrob, who shot to fame with the success of Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, is squeezing this surgery in just before expected press for the release of the franchises’ third and final film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever which hits the streamer on February 12.

We’re happy after some much needed rest and lots of ice cream, the rom-com actor will be feeling better. Get well soon, Noah!!

[Image via Noah Centineo/Instagram]