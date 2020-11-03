Kylie Jenner's BFF Is Officially Dating Noah Centineo -- But Does She Approve??

We figured this was coming, and now it’s here: Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou are officially a couple!

As you’ll recall, we’ve been tracking these two over the last month, as things appeared to get more flirtatious and fun. And now, Kylie Jenner‘s longtime BFF and popular Instagram influencer is officially part of an item with the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor. Love it!

Photos: Kylie’s Halloween Costumes Throughout The Years Never Seem To Disappoint

Things kicked into overdrive after the pair was seen locking lips at a private party a few nights before Halloween late last week. They were then spotted once again at Kendall Jenner‘s now-infamous birthday party this past Saturday night in WeHo.

So when E! News did some digging about it, they found out the news was official and for real: relationship livin’! An insider even spoke to the outlet about the IG model and her new beau, explaining more about their connection and chemistry together (below):

“Stassie and Noah have been consistently hanging out for about month now and are officially dating. It started as them getting together as friends to film a project, but they ended up connecting and having chemistry … That chemistry was undeniable, and [they are] are super into each other.”

Wow! Sounds like fun!

Stassie hasn’t been shy in hiding her guy away from her friends or anything, either. And in case you’re wondering, yes, Kylie SERIOUSLY approves of the pair!

The source shared more about the famous makeup mogul’s connection here, revealing:

“[Stassie] has introduced all her friends to Noah and they have been hanging out in a group together in social settings. It’s an easy relationship and all of her friends love him. Kylie thinks they are cute together. They both love going on dates, going out to restaurants, but also love hanging out at either of their houses just chilling, laughing and having fun. Noah is very outgoing and Stassie thinks he’s hilarious.”

Hey, it always helps to be funny, right?!

Related: Flashback — Noah’s Last Relationship Ended Right Before Quarantine Hit!

But seriously, it’s important to get the friend seal of approval when you bring a new guy into the mix — and when your friend is a high-profile billionaire and A-list star, well, that’s even better!

Besides, it’s doubly important to get Kylie’s seal of approval considering her experience the last two years. Remember, this Jenner has already been through major dating drama involving her last best friend AND then a few very awkward moments involving pal Sofia Richie after her split from Scott Disick. Oh, what a tangled web! LOLz!

Anyway, what do U make of this new couple, Perezcious readers?? Seems like a solid match, doesn’t it?!

Sound OFF about it with your take, down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Stassie Karanikolau/Instagram/WENN/Instar]