North West Announces She’s Dropping An Album -- & Fans Do NOT Approve Of Its Shocking Title!

North West is following in her dad’s footsteps… for better or for worse.

As we know, the 10-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian got a taste of what it’s like to be a rap star on Ye’s new album Vultures. And it sounds like she has a whole appetite for it now! During a Vultures 2 listening party in Phoenix on Sunday, the celeb kid came out on the Footprint Center stage alongside her dad and dropped some news: she’s working on her debut album!

OMG!

In fan footage, the kid can be heard telling eager fans:

“Hi, it’s Northie, and I’ve been working on an album. And it’s called Elementary School Dropout.”

North West announces her debut album “Elementary School Dropout” pic.twitter.com/e5eT11e1ME — Ye Updates (Fan Account) (@KanyeUpdated) March 11, 2024

The name, of course, is in reference to her dad’s 2004 album The College Dropout, so fans in attendance immediately burst into cheer as Ye ushered his daughter off stage. But not everyone is sold on the name! On X (Twitter) fans made their opinions known:

“i’m praying she didn’t actually drop out of elementary school” A kid with ‘Elementary School Dropout’ as the title is wild” “i really miss when they just let kids be kids not force something on them and try to make a damn celebrity out every kids, i know kim has a hand behind this that’s why kanye always upset about her decisions.” “Hey I think it’s cool she wanna do music. It’s just how is this a good idea to call an album that?” “Well, most elementary school students will think dropping out is cool while North West lives in luxury”

All valid points, those! Especially in the wake of Kanye’s latest attack on his and Kim’s kids’ school! Late last month, he posted on Instagram that he wanted the kids taken out of their school, and allegedly even told them that school isn’t necessary. Which, YIKES! That definitely gives a different perspective on North’s forthcoming album…

