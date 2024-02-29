Kim Kardashian Is PISSED At Kanye West For Commenting About Their Kids' School On Instagram!

Kanye West is back to posting about Kim Kardashian and the ex-couple’s four children on Instagram, and Kim does NOT like it one bit!

As we reported early on Thursday morning, Ye took to IG late last night and delivered a missive about Sierra Canyon School, a private school in the Chatsworth area of El Lay’s San Fernando Valley that the former couple’s children attend. During his rant on the ‘Gram, Ye posted a picture of black text on a white background that read:

“KIM TAKE MY KIDS OUT OF SIERRA CANYON NOW IT’S A FAKE SCHOOL FOR CELEBRITIES THAT ARE USED BY ‘THE SYSTEM'”

And now we are learning just how poorly that went over as far as Kim is concerned!!

On Thursday morning, TMZ spoke to sources in Kim’s camp. Most pressing here is Ye’s request to remove the kids — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — from Sierra Canyon. Per the outlet, he even allegedly told the little ones that school isn’t necessary. WTF?!?! As expected, that INFURIATED Kim!!

One source said a move just ain’t gonna happen! For one, Sierra Canyon is a “fantastic school,” according to that insider, and second, it’s a way for the children to have consistency as they grow up! That source also noted how Ye’s alternatives, including his own unaccredited Donda Academy, are complete non-starters with Kim:

“The only solution Kanye has offered in protest to the school — that the kids have been at since pre-school — has been placing them with unaccredited teachers and his own unaccredited Donda school which has been riddled with lawsuits.”

To call Donda Academy a disaster would be putting things mildly, of course. Although FWIW, that source claimed Kim did previously allow the kids to go to Donda for after-school activities… before the school was shut down amid all of its controversies.

But aside from Donda drama, Kim isn’t keen on fulfilling Ye’s request for one simple reason: he never sees his kids!! Per the outlet, at times, Ye is away from North and her siblings for months on end. And while he and Nori have hung out on stage recently, in just the last year he’s jumped around from Japan, to Saudi Arabia, to France, and most infamously to Italy for weeks on end with Bianca Censori. Meanwhile, Kim’s Calabasas compounds is the kids’ home base!

Furthermore, the fact that Ye is calling out Sierra Canyon (yet again) by name is a huge concern. A source explained:

“Kim is frustrated with his constant public attacks and naming of the school because it creates safety and security concerns each and every time for their children.”

No kidding.

In all, at the very least, Kim really wants one thing: privacy!! Per TMZ, even if Ye has legit gripes with Sierra Canyon, she wants him to reach out to her directly to talk about it and NOT go through Instagram! Makes sense to us. Let’s see if it will ever make sense to the Hurricane rapper, though…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Reactions to Ye’s latest IG mud-flinging?! Share ’em in the comments (below)!

