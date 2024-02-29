Kanye West's Followers Can't Believe He's Trying To Fight Publicly With Kim Kardashian AGAIN: 'Just Text Her Bro'

OoOooOoOoh how the tides have turned.

Kanye West is known for airing out his dirty laundry with ex-wife Kim Kardashian on platforms like Instagram and X (Twitter) — but this time, his once loyal fans have seemingly had enough!

Late Wednesday night, Ye took to the ‘gram and posted a public message to Kim about their kids’ school:

Along with that, he shared:

“At this point everybody knows what “the system” is code word for I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate My two oldest know they daddy is.”

Mind you, this is not the first time the performer has informed the masses what school his kids attend and why he is so displeased with it.

Now… normally, fans of the rapper would be flooding the comments section with support — but it appears they have had enough of the antisemitic creator’s antics. Top comments on the post include:

“Just text her bro” “You mean to tell me you don’t have her private number to discuss this “serious matter” involving your kids? Or you prefer to let the whole world know” “Why would you tell ppl where the kids go smh” “You got your kids walking around with a half naked lady she needa keep the kids from you” “He doesn’t have her number?” “Ye go to bed plz I can’t take another cancellation” “Here we go again bru” “what the f**k kanye text her and be a mature guy no really” “Let this be an example for all the ladies out there. Be careful on who you choose to have babies with.” “Dawg this is not iMessage”

Has the other shoe finally dropped for Ye? Followers seem pretty fed up. Thought’s Perezcious readers?? SOUND OFF in the comments!

