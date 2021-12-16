North West Shows Off Insanely Expensive Handbag Collection In New TikTok!

North West is at it again, giving fans an exclusive peek inside her home!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter showed off her ridiculously impressive collection of designer handbags — and your jaw is about to hit the floor!!

In the TikTok shared on the mother-daughter joint account, North takes viewers into her closet where an assortment of bags rest on a shelf, including colorful Louis Vuitton mini bags, Fendi mini bags, and a Christian Dior saddlebag. Don’t worry! She still has a playful side too. The collection also includes a Pumpkin Cinderella collector’s edition handbag and an iconic Pepperoni Pizza Slice clutch by Judith Leiber. Both items sell for around $5,695 each. Daaaamn.

The young influencer simply captioned the viral video:

“These are my bags.”

Unfortunately, the inside look seems to have been deleted from TikTok after being liked nearly 500K times. It’s unclear why, but you can see a screenshot of the purses (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Can you believe an 8-year-old has all this? Let us know (below)!

