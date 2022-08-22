Did Someone Have Sex In The Stands At The Oakland A's Game?!

People are getting nasty everywhere these days!

Sports fans are now convinced one couple may have been engaging in some very NSFW activities while at an Oakland A’s game in Oakland, California on Saturday!

The scandalous moment took place at RingCentral Coliseum while the team was playing the Seattle Mariners. In a fairly empty section of the stadium, in one of the last rows at the top of the venue, a man and a woman appear to be getting down to business. According to a video taken by one unsuspecting eyewitness who was sitting across the way, a woman appears to be performing oral sex on a man for several seconds! And, uh, this was just out in the open for all to see!!

While nobody was seated directly around the couple, four other baseball fans were seated several rows below. If only they knew all the action was happening behind them! LMFAO!

You can ch-ch-check out the wild — and explicit — video here!

Whoa! They have NO shame! It’s like they aren’t even trying to be discreet!

As to be expected, Twitter has been having a field day with the now-viral video, which has been viewed nearly 2 million times already. Take a look at some of the best reactions (below)!

“Free foot long day in Oakland” “How can you not be romantic about baseball?” “Poor girl lost her phone” “quite the uh…. double header lol” “Best seat in the house….who knew?” “That’s one way to sell tickets” “Wow, this game blows.”

Another user called out the sign at the bottom of the video reading, “Ride the Wave,” teasing:

“He’s merely riding the wave.”

LOLz!

While it might have been all fun and games at the moment, now police are going after the naughty spectators! An Oakland Police Department spokesperson told TMZ Sports the cops have been made aware of the public sex act allegations and have launched an investigation into the matter. They confirmed to the outlet on Monday:

“The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this until after the game and we have initiated an investigation.”

It’s unclear if officials have any leads at this point. The Oakland A’s have yet to address the controversy. If charged and convicted, the sex-positive fans could be looking at up to 6 months behind bars and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Hope the blowjob was worth it…

[Image via Oakland Athletics/YouTube & HBO Max]