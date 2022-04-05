Watch O.J. Simpson Get Pranked By Nicole Brown Lookalike In Shocking TikTok Video

O.J. Simpson was sleeping the night away over this past weekend when several people barged into the door of his bedroom after midnight to wake him from slumber and give him a little surprise.

It wasn’t the rude wake-up call alone that has people talking, though — it’s the fact that one of the women who entered the former football star’s room seriously looks a LOT like his late ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

Related: Missing Nevada Teen’s Body Found — Alleged Kidnapper Facing Murder And Other Charges

The viral moment was captured on video and published to TikTok over the weekend, and the contents of the clip are actually… pretty wild. In the vid, multiple women can be seen barging into The Juice’s bedroom, which is dark except for a TV playing in the background. Simpson is lying under the covers of his bed, without his shirt on, when the women come in talking, laughing, and playing music loudly on their phones.

Another man in the background can be heard saying:

“Let’s go! It’s party time in the house!”

And one of the girls can be heard yelling at O.J.:

“Wakey! Wakey! Hands on the snakey!”

All the real attention was on the blonde-haired woman wearing the skin-tight blue dress, however — because she bears a striking resemblance to a younger version of O.J. Simpson’s deceased ex-wife.

You can see it all for yourself (below):

O.J. is surprisingly chill about being woken up in such a manner, laughing it off before swinging his legs to the side of the bed and sitting up. It looks like he’s even about to get out of bed and join the party right as the video cuts off.

TBH, we can’t say we’d be as patient if we were woken up from sleeping in that manner. Especially considering seeing that face right upon waking…

What do U make of this eerie doppelgänger situation, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)…

[Image via TikTok/ABC News/YouTube]