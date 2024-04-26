Emma Stone Would Rather Be Called Her Real Name Now!

Emma Stone wants everyone to start calling her by her real name now!

Yeah, in case you didn’t know, Emma isn’t her real name! It’s a stage name! Her name is actually Emily Stone. And she apparently wishes more people would call her that instead!

Related: Emma Stone Says She Definitely Didn’t Call Jimmy Kimmel A Prick At Oscars!

During a joint interview for The Hollywood Reporter with her The Curse co-star Nathan Fielder on Wednesday, her collaborator told the outlet he was going to refer to the actress as “Emily” instead of “Emma.” That prompted the question if anyone in the entertainment industry calls her by her given name, to which she responded:

“When I get to know them, people that I work with do.”

You may even have noticed collaborators like Yorgos Lanthimos calling her Emily during the Oscars!

The Easy A star went on to explain she took the stage name “Emma Stone” because Emily Stone “was taken” by another actress who was a member of SAG-AFTRA before her. Damn! But after a few years, she got sick of everyone addressing her as Emma. So the Best Actress winner began asking her colleagues to say her name instead:

“Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.’ Nathan calls me Em, which is easier.”

When asked if she’d ever correct a fan who called her by her real name, like that was just for friends? No way! In fact, she would absolutely love it if they referred to her as Emily!

“That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily.”

So note to any fan who meets Emma — call her Emily! You’ll immediately get some bonus points with the film star! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube]