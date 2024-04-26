Aww! Prince William Dotes On Guinea Pig In Sweet Video -- Revealing His Kids Have One Of Their Own! WATCH!

Princess Diana was a big fan of guinea pigs, too!

Yes, there’s a royal Guinea pig at Kensington Palace! In a new video posted to YouTube by The Royal Family Channel, the 41-year-old Prince William visited Woodgate Valley Urban Farm in Birmingham to check out some animals — and one seemed to take his heart more than the others! Whilst sitting at a table, he was given Snowflake the Guinea pig, whom he excitedly stroked and combed.

According to the Deputy Royal Editor for the Daily Telegraph Victoria Ward, the Prince of Wales was so happy about his visit with Snowflake that he “didn’t want to leave”:

“Prince William said he was so happy stroking Snowflake the guinea pig at Woodgate Valley Urban Farm, just outside Birmingham, that he didn’t want to leave.”

Aww!

The heir apparent also went on to reveal his and Princess Catherine‘s kiddos — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6 — have a Guinea pig of their very own:

“He revealed that his kids always forget to clean out their own guinea pig, leaving him to do it.”

Sounds like he’s a good piggy dad! Cute!

In the super adorbs clip, William dotes on the little furry creature, complimenting the farmers on how “cozy” and “well loved” the pigs are. He even greeted Snowflake by saying:

“Hello! Hi!”

See the full video for yourself (below):

So sweet!

Are U surprised the Royal kiddos have a Guinea pig as a pet? Let us know (below)!

