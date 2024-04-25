Oklahoma Dad Murdered Wife After Argument Then 'Hunted Down' Their Children One By One

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

After the harrowing discovery of five bodies inside a family home in the western Oklahoma City suburb of Yukon, police believe it was a gruesome case of familicide.

On Monday morning, Oklahoma City Police received a disturbing call from a 10-year-old claiming that everyone in his home on Mirage Street was dead. Upon first responders’ arrival, they found five bodies; those of Jonathon Candy, 42, his wife Lindsay, 39, and their three sons, Dylan, 18, Ethan, 14, and Lucas, 12. The sole survivor and the one who called police was identified as the youngest brother of the Candy family, whose name has not been released.

According to a press release, what happened is much more gruesome than even the AWFUL story that was originally expected. What police have come to conclude is the father “became involved in an altercation” with his wife. That led him to fatally shoot her. After that, according to Sergeant Gary Knight, the dad then “hunted” down three of his four children, fatally shooting them as well before turning the gun on himself:

“Make no mistake. What happened in that residence was nothing short of a massacre. The children were hunted down and killed.”

So, so awful.

As of now, police have no idea why the 10-year-old was spared from the spree. They reported that he’s in the care of a relative. He was left physically unharmed, but law officials say he woke up to discover his entire family had been massacred. Gut-wrenching. There are seriously no words for that. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those lost, as well as to the Yukon community now left to grieve this unimaginable tragedy.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence.

[Image via Jonathon Candy/Facebook]