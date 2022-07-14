Oklahoma Man Arrested For Allegedly KILLING Fishing Partner Over Fear Of… Bigfoot?!

A man allegedly killed his fishing partner over the weekend.

In a bizarre confession, 53-year-old Larry Doil Sanders revealed to two special agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Sunday that he killed his fellow fisherman out of fear that he would be left alone to be eaten by Bigfoot…

Usually if you don’t want to be left alone, a good way to make sure of that would be to not murder the only person you’re with…

The victim of Larry’s outburst has since been identified as Jimmy Glenn Knighten, who was out noodling (fishing for catfish using nothing but your own bare hands) with Larry at the South Canadian River Saturday. According to an arrest affidavit, Larry explained the two had gotten into a physical altercation:

“Larry claimed that while at the river, he discovered Jimmy intended to feed him to sasquatch/bigfoot.”

Are we missing something here?? What is with all this talk about Bigfoot?! And how exactly did Larry make that “discovery?”

The report continued:

“Larry indicated Jimmy attempted to get away from him so that the sasquatch could eat Larry. Larry would not let Jimmy get away. Larry punched Jimmy and struck Jimmy with a stick. Larry and Jimmy fought for an extended amount of time on the ground. Larry confirmed he killed Jimmy by choking him to death near the river.”

A sheriff’s deputy claimed Larry was under the influence of illegal drugs as well — perhaps drugs that alter your reality and maybe contribute to delusions?

The investigation into Larry began Saturday after the mother of his child claimed he told their daughter about his crime. When he returned home, witnesses claim to have seen him driving Jimmy’s Chevrolet Avalanche, which was covered in blood “on the tailgate and bottom of the driver’s side door,” according to the affidavit. Larry was apparently one of many individuals at the home where authorities came to investigate, and according to the affidavit he could not sit still. He was arrested at the scene on an unrelated warrant. Larry seemed to be fully cooperating with law enforcement, as he made his confession and drew a map detailing where Jimmy’s body could be found. Shortly after, a body was recovered in the area that Larry described, and it is believed to be that of Jimmy’s.

As of Wednesday it was not clear whether Larry retained a lawyer or not. He is being held without bond at Pontotoc County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder. Representatives said his next court date is scheduled for July 26.

[Image via Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation & KFOR Oklahoma’s News 4/YouTube]