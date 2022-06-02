Teacher Allegedly Sent Nudes To Student After She 'Heard Rumors That He Liked Her' -- & Then He Blackmailed Her?!

A 28-year-old Oklahoma teacher is under investigation after police say she allegedly sent naked pictures and an inappropriate video of herself to a 16-year-old student.

Ivy Reneau, a teacher at Midwest City Middle School in Midwest City, Oklahoma, is being investigated by police in the town after allegedly pursuing an inappropriate relationship with a student at the nearby high school.

Court documents first obtained by KFOR-TV shed more light on the sordid story, which reportedly began when Reneau met the teen at a school soccer practice. The 28-year-old teacher was the middle school team’s soccer coach, and the 16-year-old boy was on the high school team; the outlet explained that both teams practiced on adjoining fields, and that is how police believe the teacher first came into contact with the boy.

According to the local news outlet, at some point during a recent practice, Reneau bizarrely “heard rumors that he liked her and wanted to watch her run.” From there, according to News On 6, the teacher decided to add the boy on Snapchat — at which point she reportedly sent him “three to four pictures of herself and an inappropriate video” through the social media app.

The investigation began when another teacher allegedly overheard the teen telling his friends that “he had been sent nude pictures by a teacher,” the court documents claim. The family member immediately reported the statement to school administrators, who took action.

Reneau later spoke with police after her arrest and reportedly copped to sending the pictures. She reportedly told cops that she had allegedly sent the teen “a picture of herself topless” and a picture of her fully nude and “posing in front of the mirror sideways,” along with the video. Per the court docs, Reneau told cops “she knew it was wrong to do this with a student, but she thought he was 18 years old.” She denied having a physical relationship with the student. The teen spoke to police and confirmed that the illicit relationship allegedly didn’t go past phone communication.

When she was interrogated, Reneau claimed to cops that the teen allegedly tried to extort her when she refused to meet up with him. She alleged that the high school student threatened to expose her if she did not send him money, and warned her that “he could ruin her career over the pictures.” Investigators believe Reneau sent the teen three separate payments totaling $120 through a CashApp account.

Now, Reneau has been charged with one count of using technology to send explicit communication to a minor. At her first court appearance, according to News On 6, a judge ordered the teacher not to have any contact with the victim and set her bond at $10,000.

The Midwest City School District released a statement to the media explaining that they are fully cooperating with the police investigation and confirming that they have already fired Reneau:

“District officials were notified of an alleged relationship between a Mid-Del staff member and a student. We reported the information to law enforcement so that they could begin an investigation. The staff member is no longer employed by Mid-Del Schools, and we have worked closely with the family of the student in the wake of this accusation. We will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities.”

