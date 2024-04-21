Olivia Munn Struggled To Hide ‘Divots & Dents’ From Double Mastectomy Before Revealing Cancer Battle To The World

Olivia Munn is still adjusting to her body post-cancer.

As we’ve been following, Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and decided to undergo a life-saving double mastectomy to remove the disease. Months later, when her body had a chance to heal, she underwent reconstructive breast surgery — but it sounds like things just aren’t quite the same as they used to be. And before she told the world about her diagnosis, that proved to be quite the challenge to conceal.

Related: Scott Disick Seeking Help After ‘Public Outry’ Over Alleged Ozempic Use

On Sunday, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress opened up about the reality of her changed appearance after undergoing a double mastectomy — “dents, “divots,” and all. She told the outlet:

“I have some divots and dents on one side of my body near where the lymph nodes were, and they had to really dig out. And I’ve been wearing some dresses on the red carpet that made me a little stressed out at times.”

Last month, Olivia and her boyfriend John Mulaney walked the Oscars red carpet together before she revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world. She stunned in a bronze-colored Fendi gown before switching into a white dress for the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty — and while they may have been beautiful, it sounds like they was a difficult pieces to wear post-op:

“We’re trying to really cheat where the dents are and how to make it really smooth and cover up everything, so that I could wear it.”

She shared that her makeup artist Diane Buzzetta “learned how to do tattoo-type makeup,” which helped:

“It’s not something I can do by myself, but knowing that there’s that option for when I’m in front of the camera has made me feel a lot better about things. And then personally, the people in my life who see it don’t see them as imperfections. So, that’s a good feeling, too.”

Absolutely stunning!

The 43-year-old also revealed that she grew out her hair with the intention of using it to help cover some of her scars:

“Sometimes I look in the mirror and I think, ‘Oh, my hair is so long now and it’s because of this.’ And sometimes it makes me a little sad that I still want to hide certain aspects. But then I remind myself that those are battle wounds and I can show them what I want and I can hide them when I want.”

She added:

“I don’t beat myself up for anything I’m feeling on any given day, I just let myself feel it. There’s a really nice peace that comes with that.”

That sounds like the best thing she could do in the wake of such a traumatic health journey. But ultimately, she’s happy with her changed appearance as opposed to the alternative:

“It’s different once you actually do the reconstruction and it’s much better, but it’s not the same. And that’s okay because I’m here, and I’m extremely happy that I had the option to have a double mastectomy. I’m extremely happy that I got the opportunity to fight. I was given that chance, and I know a lot of people in my situation don’t have that opportunity and don’t have that as an option.”

She’s so strong! Our hearts continue to be with her.

Thoughts? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via Olivia Munn/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]