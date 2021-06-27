Courtney Love Demands Flowers From Olivia Rodrigo After Accusing Her Of Ripping Off Hole Album Cover

Wow, it is so brutal out here! Courtney Love called out Olivia Rodrigo for allegedly copying the cover of her band Hole’s 1994 album Live Through This.

Over the weekend, the 56-year-old grunge rocker took to social media to point out the similarities between the 18-year-old singer’s promotional photos for her upcoming SOUR Prom concert film and her 1994 album aesthetic. The pop star first posted a snapshot of her as a prom queen wearing a tiara while mascara smudge tears ran down her cheeks and wrote in the caption:

“Since I never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs).”

To which Love re-posted the announcement on her platforms and seemingly joked in the message of the post:

“Spot the difference! #twinning!”

Rodrigo later replied in the comments section on Instagram, saying how she lives “through this sooooo much.” But the interaction didn’t end there (or remain friendly) as Courtney then responded back with:

“Olivia – you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note.”

Well, DAYUM!

Now, it is quite possible that the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star could have been honoring the iconic album cover taken by Ellen von Unwerth, which captured a close-up shot of a smiling prom queen with the same black mascara tears, flower bouquets, and a tiara. However, the wife of the late Kurt Cobain continued to slam Rodrigo’s team on Facebook — where she apparently saw the pic as nothing more than a “rude” rip-off of her ideas. She wrote in a series of comments underneath the post:

“Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let’s see. Yes, this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone [sic] this happens? I’d be real rich!” “It was rude of her and Geffen [Records] not to ask myself or Ellen von Unwerth. It’s happened my whole career so I d c. But manners is manners!” “It’s rude not to be asked. I know Ellen Von Unwerth isn’t amused.” “My cover was my original idea.” “Yes it’s rude.”

Ouch! Clearly, she is not too happy with the whole situation.

Since then, many people have reacted to the back-and-forth comments about the promo pictures of Olivia. And everyone’s opinions seem to be mixed about the ordeal. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

I hope y’all are giving Courtney Love her flowers bc she created this aesthetic. No shade pic.twitter.com/5LrKD88ZoZ — Regine’s Chanet Purse (@AjgivsnofuckSut) June 23, 2021

ok but why does courtney love want/expect olivia to send her flowers like… i’m giggling like WHAT — ana ✰ (@sourlivs) June 26, 2021

courtney love is mad olivia “copied” her album cover as if her album cover was original???? ma’am both of you were inspired by the same movie — ro (@jeqIousy) June 26, 2021

Umm I’m pretty sure both of them took inspiration from Carrie. Courtney can’t be serious…. pic.twitter.com/rzibDlF7F3 — All That Jazz (@takship) June 27, 2021

oh i didnt know courtney love owned crowns and messy eyeliner! — sonny claims oceanic feeling (@goodruIes) June 27, 2021

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Olivia copied Courtney or not? Will she send the rock artist some flowers?! Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

