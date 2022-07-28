Exes Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett Make Nice On The Red Carpet!!

We’re having some major Deja Vu!

Exes Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett spared no space as they embraced on the red carpet at the Wednesday Season 3 premiere of their show, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series! For those who haven’t kept up, this is one reunion we were NOT expecting to see — at least not this soon as Olivia’s 2021 mega successful album, Sour, specifically the song Driver’s License was rumored to be about a love triangle between her, him, and Sabrina Carpenter. Brutal!

But it appears the stars are letting bygones be bygones since it was all smiles and hugs at the even. The two were both dressed in head-to-toe black, with Olivia wearing a Nensi Dojaka sheer bodysuit and mini skirt, and Joshua a silk blazer with matching pants and a black tank. Say what you want about the young artists, but they know how to dress!

In one Twitter video, the exes can be seen posing together for some photos with their arms wrapped around one another. See it for yourself (below):

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett pose for photos together on the red carpet for the #HSMTMTS season 3 premiere. pic.twitter.com/V08nXwtJar — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 28, 2022

Then in a major mic drop moment, the Happier singer actually posted a pic of the two with fellow co-stars Matt Cornett and Sofia Wylie on her personal Instagram, which she affectionately captioned:

“Love all these people so so so much. knowing and working with them has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

See the full post (below):

Wow, we’re shook! We just hope this isn’t one of those moments where Olivia takes 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back with their newfound friendship. After all, just a few months ago, Joshua said that they hadn’t spoken since Driver’s License was released! What are YOUR thoughts on the situation, Precocious readers? Is it too soon or is it time to let it just be water under the bridge? Let us know in the comments!

