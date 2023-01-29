Are Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Back On Good Terms After Their Nasty Custody Battle?!

Are Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis finally back on good terms? It appears that way – at least based on their recent sighting!

According to TMZ, the former couple seemed to be in a better place once again as they were spotted chatting, smiling, and hugging each other in Los Angeles on Friday. The 38-year-old Book Smart director and 47-year-old Ted Lasso star had been in a meeting together before they saw each other off with a friendly hug. You can ch-ch-check out the encounter (below):

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde appear to have buried the hatchet in the wake of a nasty year that was chock-full of drama, on both sides. https://t.co/gpGtkCJ2U0 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 28, 2023

This news may have a few fans jaws dropping, as Jason and Olivia had a pretty intense and tumultuous time in 2022. It was so bad that many believed things were not good between them! As you know, speculation that there was bad blood between them erupted when the House alum was served custody papers from Jason while on stage at CinemaCon in April. While the actor claimed he had “no prior knowledge” she would be ambushed at the convention, Olivia called it a “vicious” move that must have been planned. She told Variety at the time:

“It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event – this was something that required forethought.”

In the midst of this, Olivia had been involved with her ex-boyfriend and Don’t Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles. And we all know how much drama was involved in the film! Between the Olivia and Florence Pugh feud rumors, Shia LaBeouf firing fiasco, and the Spitgate debacle, it was A LOT. And of course, the whole thing only worsened when Olivia and Jason’s former nanny made several bombshell accusations about their relationship. Her claims included that Jason became upset when Olivia made Harry her special salad dressing, lied to the singer about when she ended her relationship with the Horrible Bosses star, and so much more. At one point, Jason and Olivia came together to shut down the rumors, saying:

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Fortunately, it looks like this united stance wasn’t a front, based on these new pictures of them together! Glad to see that they’ve seemingly put their nasty feud and messy drama behind them!

Reactions? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]