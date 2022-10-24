Nanny Claims Florence Pugh & Harry Styles Hooked Up BEFORE Olivia Wilde Relationship -- And THAT’S Why Flo Was Pissed!!

The nanny’s not done spilling the tea… and this stuff is piping hot!

According to DailyMail.com on Monday, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ former au pair had a lot more to dish about the couple’s breakup and the director’s fling with Harry Styles. And it turns out the romance is VERY much the reason for Olivia and Florence Pugh’s feud!

For months now, we’ve heard about on-set tensions between the leading lady and director. For a while, it just sounded like the Little Women star was reportedly frustrated after witnessing Olivia and Harry sneak away together so often while working knowing the former was still engaged to the Ted Lasso star. Except it turns out there may be a different reason she was so mad about those disappearances!

According to the nanny, Flo and Harry actually hooked up BEFORE Olivia was in the picture. Wait, what?! She told DM in a filmed interview:

“Olivia told Jason a couple of weeks after Harry started [on set] that Flo was f**king Harry and she had a boyfriend but was f**king Harry. Then Olivia started seeing Harry herself. It was all very quick. A lot of people don’t know that.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa!

So, she’s saying Florence cheated on her longtime boyfriend Zach Braff (whom she broke up with earlier this year) and then Olivia went on to cheat on Jason?! And both with Harry? No wonder they’ve been fighting!! They’re allegedly entangled with the same man! Jeez. You can see her discuss these latest accusations in a video HERE.

The nanny, who was not paid for the interview, by the way, went on to stress how visibly “giddy” the Booksmart director was when she was around the musician. Recalling a time on set when she brought Olivia’s daughter Daisy to be in the movie, the former staffer said:

“Olivia was acting giddy and she was putting her face in her hands and saying she couldn’t believe he was so young. I didn’t know who Harry Styles was at the time, and I thought ‘wow, I’ve never seen her like that.’”

Didn’t know who Harry Styles was?! OK now she’s becoming less credible. LOLz! In all seriousness, this is crazzzzy! Was the Watermelon Sugar singer really getting busy with both these (very much not single) women? Did he seriously think that was a good idea? Well, apparently he did because pretty quickly, Harry went from Flo to Olivia, and the rest is history! Or so the nanny claims.

Last week, the scorned ex-employee told the outlet (among many other things) that Olivia was merely attracted to Harry for his fame, something she didn’t find during her time with Jason. She claimed:

“Even now with Harry, I really believe she’s feeding off his fame to be relevant. She wasn’t really that great as an actress or director. Jason called her mediocre. It’s kind of like, OK, now she’s in the spotlight and Jason always said she wanted the spotlight. Now she gets the spotlight because of Harry’s fame.”

She’s definitely found herself in the spotlight, but not for the best reasons… Not sure this is the kind of fame we’d be seeking! FWIW, Olivia and Jason released a joint statement after the nanny began running her mouth to clap back at the allegations, saying:

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Still, the nanny just continues to spill more tea — and with receipts!!! So, what do you think, Perezcious readers? Did Harry and Flo have an IRL fling?! Sound OFF (below)!!

