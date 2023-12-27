Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's ADORABLE Kids Make Super Rare Public Appearance -- Crashing Dad's Christmas Interview!

Awww! Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde‘s kids are SO CUTE!!!

The former couple’s 9-year-old son Otis and 7-year-old daughter Daisy are almost never seen in public settings with their famous parents, especially since the messy divorce. Maybe it’s because that’s all over now — thankfully!!! — but they made a rare exception when neither wanted to let go of their dad on Christmas!

As Travis Kelce fans know all too well, Christmas Day is a big one for sports, with games still being played despite the holiday — or even because of it, as many audience members have the whole day off work. So big sports fan Jason was invited to be on ESPN‘s Bird & Taurasi Show for a live interview during an NBA game on Monday. As the New York Knicks took on the Milwaukee Bucks, Jason had his own battle going on — with his kids!

They came in and answered questions, then hilariously told viewers to “subscribe now.” LOLz! Clearly with calls to action memorized, they must be big YouTube watchers! Jason confirmed it, telling the hosts:

“These guys… they’re ready to light up the airwaves, you know, the streaming sites.”

Ooh! So it seems the kids are actually ready for the spotlight! Hmm… But for now, Jason tried to get rid of them so he could talk basketball, jokingly shouting, “Get outta here!” and tossing a stuffed toy, saying:

“Here, go fetch!”

LOLz! Even SNL alumni can’t escape the embrace of dad humor!

Personally, we think the kiddos are what make the interview a delight! Watch the whole cute live TV moment (below)!

