Jason Sudeikis & Lake Bell Enjoy Concert Together -- Could This Be A Thing??

New couple alert? Well…

Jason Sudeikis and Lake Bell were photographed rocking out together on Wednesday night. But does that mean there’s anything more? The funny folks were seen sitting together at the Guns N’ Roses concert at the Hollywood Bowl — what a lot of people might consider a date!

Naturally fans wondered if this was a new romance blossoming! Get a peek thanks to TMZ (below)!

Jason Sudeikis and Lake Bell Spotted Together at Guns N' Roses Concert | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/fc6VLOSrO8 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 2, 2023

They actually make a really cute couple! They’re both accomplished actors who have spent some time behind the camera as well. They’re both single parents. It’s kind of a great fit!

But that may be why they’re friends?? Yeah, TMZ‘s sources tell them it’s not romantic between Jason and Lake. The two have known one another for over 15 years and worked on multiple projects together. They’re just friends.

Of course… that can change sometimes…

Think about it, they’re both, so far as we know, single at the moment. Jason infamously split with baby momma Olivia Wilde in 2020 — allegedly after she fell for her Don’t Worry Darling lead Harry Styles. In any case, we know for absolute CERTAIN it was a rough breakup. He was linked on and off to British model Keeley Hazell, but we’re not sure that’s still happening. She lives in the UK, after all, and he’s back in LA…

And Lake split from husband Scott Campbell in 2020, too — after seven years of marriage and two kids. Wow, so familiar! The In A World star was linked to Chris Rock last year, but that doesn’t seem to still be happening either.

So… Maybe? Stranger things have happened than old pals suddenly finding themselves single and falling in love! Heck, it sounds like a movie starring Jason Sudeikis and Lake Bell for cryin’ out loud! But we’ll have to see if anything really happens or if this is just two buds being welcomed to the jungle.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Do YOU like them as a couple??

