Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde ‘In A Good Place’ After Settling EXPENSIVE Custody Battle!

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are coming out the other end of their legal battle better than ever.

After the exes finally laid their tense custody battle to rest last month, it sounds like the two are ready to turn a new leaf. On Wednesday, an insider dished an update on their co-parenting status to People, assuring “they’re in a good place.”

Wow! This is so great to hear! After all, it was getting pretty nasty there for a while… BTW, the source added:

“If there’s any resentment over where to live or child custody payments, they certainly don’t show it. It’s a united front. And they are clearly both deeply devoted parents.”

As Perezcious readers will remember, the Ted Lasso star agreed to pay the Don’t Worry Darling director $27,500 a month in child support — about $10,300 for their 9-year-old son Otis, and $17,200 for their 6-year-old daughter Daisy, per court docs.

Earlier this month, the former spouses were adorably spotted in El Lay for the first time together since settling their custody battle while throwing their daughter a Halloween-themed birthday bash. See (below):

A “united front” for sure! So it would seem all will end well here — or at least carry on smoothly as the kids grow older.

