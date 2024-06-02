OMG! Jason Sudeikis Asks Travis Kelce When He’s Going To Marry Taylor Swift! See The NFL Star’s Response!

Jason Sudeikis is just like the rest of the world — he wants to know when Travis Kelce is going to ask Taylor Swift to marry him!

The Ted Lasso star made a stop in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday night for the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend — an annual silent auction hosted by celebs. Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made an appearance, and Jason seized the opportunity to try and pry some info out of him!

In footage from the event shared on social media, the Horrible Bosses star is in character seemingly as an NFL super fan during a hilarious skit. And he doesn’t hesitate to ask the star athlete about his future plans with the Eras Tour performer:

“Hey Travis, real talk okay, just the guys here. When are you going to make an honest woman out of her?”

The crowd quickly erupted in cheer as a cheeky grin grew across Travis’ face. He stroked his beard in silence as Jason added:

“Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore.”

HA!

The Catching Kelce alum opted to keep his lips sealed, but the smile on his face spoke for itself! Earlier this week, fans thought the OTHER Jason, Trav’s big brother Jason Kelce, hinted at some possible plans for nuptials, which totally made the 34-year-old blush. Clearly it’s a topic on his mind! And on the pair’s family members’ minds!

