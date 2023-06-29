Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Biographer Friend Releasing New Book EXPOSING Royals For Things They 'Should Be Ashamed Of'!

Well, this is inneresting!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s biographer bestie just announced a new book — and he promises it will be going after the royal family! On Wednesday, Omid Scobie revealed his new book Endgame will be hitting shelves on November 21. It is described as “a penetrating investigation into the future of the Royal Family.” Ch-ch-check out the teaser:

I have book news!#ENDGAME, a penetrating investigation into the future of the Royal Family, will be released globally on November 21, 2023. Can’t wait for you all to read this. More details, and preorder links, at https://t.co/IAIiB3Uyo0 pic.twitter.com/hgYm2vieXv — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 28, 2023

In an interview with British outlet The I, Omid went on to claim his take on the monarchy is “spin-free” and that the royals “should not be above reproach.” Per The Telegraph, he said on Wednesday:

“Endgame not only looks at the successes of our Royal family but also the failures; the things to be proud of and those they should be ashamed of.”

They aren’t gonna be happy about that! On why the journalist believes it’s so important to look critically at the Brits, he continued:

“Precisely because this is an establishment that sits at the heart of our society, and a family that has often been held up as role models of civility and decorum, it’s more important than ever we can take an accurate look at whether that still holds today. Just like this country’s politicians, the royals are not, and should not be, above reproach – no matter how desperately certain press secretaries may want you to think so.”

Apparently, the publication date for the book was pushed back and many believe this was so Omid could include more information about King Charles‘ coronation, which took place in May. As we all know, Harry made a mad dash to the UK to be there in person but didn’t interact with Charles or Prince William. Meanwhile, the Suits alum stayed home in California.

If you recognize the author’s name, it’s because he previously penned Finding Freedom with Carolyn Durand, which focused on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It’s been speculated that he may have collaborated with Meghan on the project since the book offered a very kind take on her amid controversy. Also, it is widely known that he is one of the only journalists Harry and Meghan are close to after moving to the US. So, he’s got a very inside look at their lives!

Interestingly, not everyone is so pleased with Omid’s new book — or the fact he’s claiming to be a neutral source. Royal commentator Esther Krakue told Sky News Australia last month:

“His rise to fame has been quite remarkable. He always has been in royal reporting territory. He worked for Harper’s Bazaar and Us Weekly but his proximity to the Sussexes is quite curious. I suspect that the reason why they brought him on board is because of his experience in royal reporting.”

While Omid hasn’t been actually hired by the couple in an official capacity, he does always seem to have their talking points first before anyone else amid any kind of scandal, making their ties very clear. While it might help at times to have a direct link to the press, Esther doesn’t think the reporter can truly help Harry and Meghan since their “popularity is still very low.” She explained:

“Unfortunately his proximity to the Sussexes hasn’t really paid off in the way that it should. Their brand is quite unsalvageable at this point. They’ve become effectively a laughing stock. I think it is quite odd to say he has no vested interest in the couple. Of course, he does. He has the inside scoop he co-wrote the book Finding Freedom which was a tone-deaf whinge fest.”

She makes an interesting point. Can he really claim the book will be “spin-free” if he’s so close with the Sussexes? Guess we’ll have to wait to see what tea he’s about to spill… Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Will YOU be reading Endgame? Let us know (below)!

