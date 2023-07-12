One Tree Hill Alum Bethany Joy Lenz Reveals She Was 'In A Cult For 10 Years'!

Bethany Joy Lenz is opening up about a terrifying — and previously unknown — part of her past.

The One Tree Hill alum, who fans may know better as Haley James Scott, went on iHeartRadio‘s Drama Queens podcast Monday and made a shocking reveal. Bethany and her co-host Sophia Bush got asked by their podcast guest Michaela McManus if they’d ever be interested in writing a book one day to add the title of author to their long resumés.

Their other co-host, Hilarie Burton Morgan, already wrote a book — so that left Sophia and Bethany open to the question. That’s when Bethany admitted she has a LOT to share:

“I was in a cult for 10 years. That would be a really valuable experience to write about, and the recovery — 10 years of recovery after that. So there’s a lot to tell.”

Holy smokes, WHAT?! She was in a cult?? What kind of cult?? Is it still around today?? Was she one of the many women in that NXIVM cult? They definitely went after CW actresses… So many burning questions we’d love to hear the answers to in a tell-all!

The 42-year-old went on to say she “for sure” wants to write a book on her experiences in the cult — but is having a bit of trouble sitting down and putting it all together:

“I think the ADHD has made it really difficult over the years to — I have lots of essays and lots of chapters and things. But to really commit to putting it all together, I would love to write about my experience.”

That’s why celebs hire ghost writers, girl! The only thing about writing such a piece, though, is she’s got to get all her facts straight:

“[I worry about] the pressure of getting it right and everything having to be exactly real and all the people that are involved.”

That makes complete sense! When you’re dealing with experiences — especially traumatic ones — that happened over the course of a decade, some things are going to get a little fuzzy or mixed up. And if you get things wrong in print, it can be legally, er, problematic…

But fine details aren’t the only thing holding the Bring It On Again actress back from spilling all the tea:

“Also, I don’t know how much I can say because there are still people and legal things in place that make it more complicated for the timing of that. But I do write. I write all the time.”

Damn!

Sounds like there’s still lots of complications there… but Hilarie made a great point: she can still write about her experiences in her songs! To this, the Everly songstress replied:

“And I have.”

Ooh! We would LOVE to hear Bethany’s story about her cult experiences. Maybe we should comb the lyrics of her songs..? Hopefully she can get around those legal hurdles and release her book soon!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would U read her book? Sound OFF (below).

