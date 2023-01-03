Oprah Winfrey Shows Off Weight Loss & New Fitness Regimen In Videos Of 10 MILE Hike Up Mountain!

Oprah Winfrey is doing better than ever!

The talk show host closed out her 2022 in a BIG way — by taking a 10 MILE mountain hike! On her Instagram Monday, she captioned a video of her hiking crew:

“Ended 2022 with a morning ‘gratitude’ hike that lasted half the day. Uphill for 5 miles straight. 10.2 miles round trip. We packed bread, gospel songs and mantras—follow along to see how it goes.”

Wow! Uphill for 5 miles straight! Oprah was noticeably slimmed down in the videos — and if she’s hiking like this on the reg, no wonder, right??

The TV icon also mentioned she was doing the trek in honor of the late Barbara Walters, who passed away on Friday:

“The whole idea of this hike is gratitude for the year you’ve had, the life you live, the lessons you’ve received. It’s a gratitude and a praise hike. I’ll be doing this in the name of Barbara Walters today, who has been a great mentor and friend to me.”

In a second video, the 68-year-old and some of her friends — including bestie Gayle King — explained the journey and how grateful they were for the past year. In the caption, she made clear two things she was especially grateful for that made the hike possible — her knees:

“During this ‘gratitude’ hike I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey. A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”

Oprah underwent two knee replacement surgeries a little over a year go in November 2021. In the varying clips posted, you can see the star at different points during the hike where she was guided by her two walking sticks. It seems the replacements were a huge success — and have allowed her to get back in shape! Amazing!

It’s clear everyone was enjoying themselves and the outdoors, as The Oprah Winfrey Show host gushed atop the hill:

“We made it to the top where the treeline is. Now it’s just the road that cuts through the trees. It’s just incredible. I cannot describe how peaceful and still it is.”

You can ch-ch-check out the videos (below):

In a final video, the Oprah’s Lifeclass host revealed she had to carb up for the walk back:

“Once we made it to the top, we celebrated with a BREAD picnic!”

Oprah even jokingly referred to her classic Weight Watchers catchphrase, “I love bread”! Ha! It’s a fitting reward for a workout like this!

The interviewer extraordinaire also had some crumbs of wisdom for followers, imparting in the caption:

“As you walk into this new year, take this as a reminder to put one foot in front of the other. One foot in front of the other. One foot in front of the other. And whether you’re hiking an actual mountain or just tackling a problem, remember to look at how far you’ve come and not how far you have left to go. Happy 2023”

Hey, putting one foot in front of the other definitely worked for her! She’s looking and feeling great!

It’s so wonderful to see Oprah doing so great after such a difficult time! We’re sending her love in light in the new year.

