Our First Time At The Rodeo! Perez Hilton Does PBR!

Our first time at the rodeo! This one at @TMobileArena! We are still in awe at what those @PBR athletes do every night! Perez can barely ride a mechanical bull, much less a real one! These PBR pros are so skilled and yet they get hurt. A lot! Such a dangerous sport!! And such a phenomenal show from everyone collectively! Big production! Nonstop action! We loved catching the Team Championships! This is one of the things we love the most about living in Las Vegas. It’s a smaller city compared to Los Angeles and quicker to get around, so we’re more inclined to say yes to things! And we love trying different and NEW experiences! So happy in Vegas!!!