Oz Star Granville Adams Dead At 58 Following 'Long Hard-Fought' Cancer Battle

HBO star Granville Adams has sadly passed away after a tough fight against cancer. He was just 58 years old.

According to a post shared by his family on his Instagram account Monday, the Oz actor passed away while surrounded by loved ones and with his wife Christina “by his side the entire time.” They wrote:

“Granny is now in peace and not suffering anymore. He fought till the end with a strength, beauty and grace like no other, putting his family before himself til the final moments.”

The artist first revealed his cancer diagnosis via IG in December 2020 when he shared a selfie from his hospital bed. He would go on to upload occasional updates on his health battle, most recently with a photo in July.

See the family’s emotional update (below):

Aside from Oz (in which he played Zahir Arif), Adams was most famous for starring in Homicide: Life on the Street in the late ’90s. He reprised his role in the franchise’s spin-off Homicide: The Movie in 2000. He also appeared in films such as Empire and Magic City Memoirs.

Several members of the Oz family have taken to social media to pay tribute to their fallen co-star. Romeo + Juliet star Harold Perrineau wrote:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Dean Winters shared:

“I first met Granny in 1992 and I immediately drank the Kool Aid. His smile was infectious, his chuckle was intoxicating. He never, ever spoke ill of anyone and I defy anyone who knew him to say anything negative about this man. Granville was beloved, period. He may as well have had people throwing rose petals at his feet while he walked down the street. A humble, beautiful soul who just elevated the afterlife to a whole new level.”

And Kirk Acevedo wished farewell to his “brotha” with a series of throwback photos:

I lost my brotha today after a long battle with cancer.

I don’t do well with loss because I’m unfamiliar with it. Yo Granny we’ll be chopping it up on the other side one day. Until then…

Rest easy my friend. Granville Adams???????? pic.twitter.com/mL04Mw4wjY — KID VICIOUS???? (@kirkacevedo) October 10, 2021

A GoFundMe page was created in January to help support Granville’s family amid staggering hospital bills. It has raised over $100,000 as of now, surpassing its goal of $69,550. To learn more, check out the fundraiser HERE.

We’ll be thinking of Christina and all Granville’s loved ones in this sad time. R.I.P.

